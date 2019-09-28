U.P. plans defence manufacturing corridor

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to set up a defence manufacturing corridor along the proposed Bundelkhand Expressway, State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in Mumbai at the World Hindu Economic Forum on Friday.

“A defence expo will be organised in February 2020, in which more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation. Uttar Pradesh will contribute in making India self-reliant in defence production,” he said.

Air connectivity

Talking about infrastructure development in the State, Mr. Adityanath said: “Besides Bundelkhand Expressway, construction of the Meerut-Prayagraj Expressway will commence next year. Each of the 75 districts will have a four-lane connectivity. Before 2017, only two cities (in U.P.) had air connectivity and now the number has gone up to six. Eleven new airports and two international greenfield airports have been planned. Three cities have Metro system.”

Asked about investments in the State, Tata Sons Infrastructure, Defence and Aerospace president Banmali Agarwala told The Hindu: “We will participate in the defence expo and consider for investments depending on the opportunities.”

Elaborating on investments, Mr. Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh has attracted investments worth over ₹5 lakh crore and work has commenced in investments worth over ₹2 lakh crore.

‘Investor-friendly’

“We pursued investor-friendly policies. Uttar Pradesh was challenging before 2017. The State was identified with lawlessness and mafia raj. The government has adopted zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and crime,” he added.