U.P. official alleges assault by BJP MP, supporters

A government official in Kannauj on Tuesday alleged that BJP Lok Sabha MP Subrat Pathak and his supporters barged into his residence and assaulted him for not distributing ration to people listed by him.

Sadar tehsildar Arvind Kumar said the MP was accompanied by 20-25 people who also allegedly thrashed him.

Talking to reporters after the incident, Mr. Kumar said he had first received a phone call from Mr. Pathak who allegedly asked him why people featuring on a list sent by him two days ago were yet to receive ration.

Mr. Kumar said he informed the MP that the naib (deputy tehsildar) concerned was tasked with identifying the beneficiaries and distributing ration to them. Mr. Kumar said he told Mr. Pathak that he would check the status with the naib and inform him in 10 minutes, and get ration distributed to those who were yet to avail it.

‘Abused, threatened’

However, Mr. Kumar said the MP started abusing and threatening him.

Later, Mr. Pathak turned up at his residence with around 20-25 supporters, said the official.

“They started beating the door due to which my daughter and wife started crying. I got scared thinking they could barge in and misbehave with my wife and daughter or hit them, so I opened the door and came out,” Mr. Kumar said.

Upon coming out, Mr. Kumar said he found the MP sitting on his chair and after a short exchange of words, he alleged Mr. Pathak snatched his mobile phone and started hitting him.

“He started slapping me and the 20-25 people with him also beat me... gira gira ke marne lage (they beat me to the ground),” said the tehsildar.

A lekhpal who came to his rescue was also allegedly beaten up.

Senior officials reached the spot after the incident.

Mr. Pathak, who in the 2019 Lok Sabha election defeated Samajwadi Party president’s wife Dimple Yadav, is yet to comment on the allegations.