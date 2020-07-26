U.P. lawyer goes missing, family suspects abduction

Bulandshahr (U.P.)

26 July 2020 23:36 IST

A lawyer has gone missing under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district and his family suspects that he has been abducted, police said on Sunday. A search operation has been launched to locate the lawyer, who had left home in Khurja Nagar on Saturday evening with some associates, officers said.

“Dharmendra Chaudhary had left with some of his associates. Around 10.45 p.m. his phone was found switched off and he has not returned home since. His family approached the police and an FIR has been lodged under IPC Section 364 (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder),” Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said. He said a combing operation was launched on Saturday night and dog squads were pressed into service. “Mr. Chaudhary’s motorcycle was found abandoned at a place around five to seven km from his phone location,” Mr. Singh said.

