U.P. govt. changes State university name ‘partially’

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday said it has decided to change the name of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Urdu-Arabi-Farsi University, a State University in Lucknow.

The university would now be called Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Bhasha Vishwavidyalaya (Language University), the government said in a statement.

The ‘partial’ name change came after Governor Anandiben Patel last year during the university convocation suggested that it drop the ‘Urdu-Arabi-Farsi’ bit from its name.

‘Global identity’

The government said the change in name would provide the university a “global identity” and fulfil the State’s need for a language university, while expanding the scope of employment for students studying various languages. An amendment would be brought in the U.P. State Universities Act, 1973, the government said.

The government said that apart from Urdu, Arabic and Persian, various other languages were taught at the university, including, Sanskrit, Hindi, Pali and Prakrit, and foreign languages like German, Japanese, French and English.