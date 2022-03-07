Unprecedented scenes in WB Assembly as BJP MLAs create ruckus during Governor’s address

Governor leaves the House reading the first and last line of his speech.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay, on the first day of the Budget Session of the Assembly, in Kolkata, on March 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Governor leaves the House reading the first and last line of his speech.

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday witnessed unprecedented scenes as MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised slogans during Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s address to the House.

The impasse continued for over an hour as the Governor refused to begin his address amid the din and tried to leave the House. The BJP MLAs descended to the well of the House, held up posters and raised slogans alleging violence in the recently-concluded civic polls.

During the ruckus, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee urged the Governor to go ahead with the speech. When the Governor tried to leave the House without reading his speech, Trinamool Congress MLAs gathered against his seat and prevented him from leaving the House without reading the address. Women MLAs of the TMC also prevented the Governor from leaving the House. The deadlock was resolved after an hour when Governor read the first and last line of his speech and left the House.

Planned attempt to create a Constitutional crisis: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the development “unprecedented” and said that it was “planned attempt” to create a Constitutional crisis .“Since the Governor was leaving the House without reading the address and that would have led into a constitutional crisis. Our boys and girls (MLAs) requested him again and again to read it. Then he (Governor) urged me to persuade everyone to take their seats, which I did and he read his speech,” Ms. Banerjee said.

She thanked the Governor later in the day also visited Raj Bhawan and met Mr. Dhankhar. The Chief Minister said that “What BJP has done today in the Assembly was a shame on democracy”.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the BJP respects the office of the Governor but the address has been written by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which the BJP legislators were protesting against.

Speaking to journalists in the premises of State Assembly, Mr. Adhikari said the protests were against the irregularities during the civic polls. The Nandigram MLA claimed that during the proceedings in the Assembly on several occasions when the Governor tried to leave the House he was heckled by the members of Treasury Benches including woman MLAs.