Union Home Ministry initiates disciplinary action against Kolkata CP, DCP for 'maligning' Raj Bhavan

The Union Home Ministry has initiated disciplinary action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (DCP) Central Indira Mukherjee for allegedly maligning the office of the West Bengal Governor by promoting and spreading canards, a central government official said.

The Union Ministry action came after Governor C.V. Ananda Bose submitted a report to it regarding Mr. Goyal and Ms. Mukherjee, alleging that they were “functioning in a manner which is completely unbecoming of a public servant”, he said.

Mr. Bose's report, submitted to the Home Minister in late June, highlighted issues such as the Kolkata Police officers preventing victims of post-poll violence from meeting the Governor despite his permission.

"The Union Home Ministry has initiated disciplinary action against the IPS officers based on a detailed report by Bose," the official told PTI. Copies of the letter were sent to the State government on July 4.

The Governor also accused other police officers, posted at the Raj Bhavan, of promoting and encouraging concocted allegations by a woman employee during April-May 2024, the official added.

“These IPS officers through their acts have not only tarnished the office of the Governor but also functioned in a manner which is completely unbecoming of a public servant. They have conveniently chosen to ignore the Conduct Rules,” he added.

The Governor’s report

In his report, Mr. Bose mentioned Kolkata Police’s alleged new practice of issuing identity cards to Raj Bhavan staff and frisking them upon entry and exit, despite objections from the Governor’s office.

“Preventing a delegation of victims of violence from various parts of West Bengal, accompanied by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, from meeting Bose and subsequently detaining them is an affront to the Constitutional authority of the Governor,” the official said.

The official noted that it was troubling that the victims had to move court to meet the Governor.

Referring to the Kolkata Police’s “total silence” on Mr. Bose’s June 13 directive to remove the police contingent from Raj Bhavan, the official said, “it was seen as defying orders”.

“Since mid-June, Kolkata Police posted at Raj Bhavan unilaterally set up a ‘security mechanism’ without the Governor’s knowledge and consent, effectively placing the entire establishment under ‘arrest’ and ‘watch’,” he said.

Mr. Bose's report also mentioned that a preliminary internal inquiry found allegations of sexual molestation against him by a former Raj Bhavan employee to be part of a "pre-written script."

“Kolkata Police Commissioner and Indira Mukherjee formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with unusual speed and continued media briefings to create a false impression that the Governor could face criminal proceedings,” the report said.

The report also alleged that Mr. Goyal and Ms. Mukherjee were instrumental in promoting another ‘complaint’ from January 2023.

“It was reported that Kolkata Police registered a ‘zero FIR’ at a local police station and transferred the case to New Delhi. On June 17, 2024, the alleged complainant publicly said she had nothing against the Governor and wanted to withdraw it. However, Kolkata Police did not allow her to do so,” the official said.

‘Their conduct is not per rules’

Mr. Bose had written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting action against the cops, but no steps were taken, nor was there any communication from her office.

He also referred to his recent visit to Siliguri to meet victims of Chopra violence, questioning the conduct of some officials in the state.

“Their conduct is not per the All India Services rules and protocol manuals. The State government was duly informed. However, in flagrant violation of protocol, the Darjeeling DM and Siliguri Police Commissioner did not call on the Governor. Unfortunately, this was not a one-off incident. There have been several similar cases of such lapses in the past,” he said.

When contacted, Mr. Goyal said he had no information about the Union Home Ministry’s action. “I have no information about this. If anything has come, it must have gone to the state government,” Goyal told PTI.

Ms. Mukherjee echoed Mr. Goyal's statement, saying she had not received any information about the matter. Calls to state Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty went unanswered.

