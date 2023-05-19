Under new Bengal project, government schools to share resources

May 19, 2023 02:05 am | Updated May 18, 2023 06:15 pm IST - KOLKATA

West Bengal has introduced a unique programme under which government schools in every neighbourhood would be bunched together for sharing of resources and collaborative learning.

Under this initiative called `Hub of Learning’, which is being implemented in Kolkata to begin with, eight to 10 schools would be mapped together, one of them serving as the ‘hub’ and the remaining as ‘spoke’ schools.

“For example, if one school lacks a computer lab, students may go to another one nearby to take lessons in the subject”Krishnakoli RayHeadmistress of Dhakuria Sree Ramakrishna Vidyapith for Girls in Kolkata

An order regarding this was issued earlier this month and the system will be in place when the schools reopen next month after the summer vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a wonderful initiative which hopefully, will maximise the scope of resource-sharing among schools. Schools in a neighbourhood will have access to infrastructural benefits in educational institutions other than their own,” said Krishnakoli Ray, headmistress of Dhakuria Sree Ramakrishna Vidyapith for Girls in Kolkata.

“For example, if one school lacks a computer lab, students may go to another one nearby to take lessons in the subject. This will ensure resource optimisation within the hub or cluster so that the government need not create individual facilities for everything,” she added.

“If implemented properly, this could resolve many issues pertaining to lack of infrastructure in schools. While the institutions would benefit from sharing teachers, labs, etc., it will be an exciting adventure for students, where they would be able to visit other schools and learn from other teachers,” said Ms. Ray, whose institution, along with nine others, will have the Kasba Girls’ High School as their ‘hub’ schools.

According to the State government, while the ‘hub’ schools would be poised for leadership under this set up, there may be certain instances under which they too, could benefit from the practices being adopted in the ‘spoke’ schools.

Sybiotically beneficial

“Such a platform can be symbiotically beneficial for all institutions involved,” the official order said, while listing the objectives of the project— promoting partnership among schools; sharing of infrastructure and human resource; sharing of institutional methodology of learning; collaborative learning; improving efficiency of teachers; and promoting solidarity by facilitating joint conduct of various student and staff activities.

The ‘hub’ school would be either a government school or a reputed government-sponsored/aided school, preferably a higher secondary school, but not below a secondary school. ‘Spoke’ schools would be higher secondary/secondary schools with good performance or having relatively good infrastructure such as libraries, laboratories and e-learning facilities.

The schools around the hub would be selected by a district committee and one ‘hub’ school would be mapped with 8-10 ‘spoke’ schools. A school shall remain the mentor/hub for one or two years, after which one of the ‘spoke’ schools would become the ‘hub’.

ADVERTISEMENT