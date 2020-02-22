Kolkata

Uncertainty over Amit Shah’s Kolkata public meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Police yet to give permission for State BJP’s plea to hold a meeting adjacent to Shahid Minar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kolkata in early March but as of now it is unsure whether he will be able to hold a public meeting. The State BJP has approached the police for permission to hold a meeting adjacent to Shahid Minar in the city’s central area but the permission is yet to be given. The reason is commencement of the school leaving examination.

According to various orders, at multiple levels including from the High Court, microphone and speakers cannot be used to amplify sound during the commencement of secondary and higher secondary examinations. Government officials said while they were “considering the request and checking whether it is possible to let Mr. Shah use microphone or not,” the BJP said it might consider alternative options, if need be.

