Two robberies in the past two days in Bengal jewellery shops

In second such incident in two days, another Senco Gold shop in Domjur, Howrah district was burgled on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

On June 10, another Senco Gold shop in Raniganj was looted by miscreants. Shop workers were injured in both the theft cases.

On June 11, the Senco Gold shop workers alleged that the robbers hit them with the revolver butts which caused serious injuries to one of the workers. He was admitted to a nearby hospital. This incident has caused serious panic among the locals. At around 12 noon, the four bike-borne dacoits rode in two bikes and suddenly barged into the gold shop and conducted the heist in broad daylight. All of them were armed with revolvers.

At the time of the heist, two shop owners and workers were present at the shop. The miscreants entered the shop and threatened the workers and started hitting them with their revolver butts. The workers tried to intervene when the dacoits created a ruckus which seriously injured one of the workers.

Top officials of the Howrah City Police reached the site to assess the gravity of the situation. CCTV footage was scanned by the police and the level of the theft was being assessed. The robbers allegedly cleaned out the whole shop but the actual loss amount is yet to be known.

In another such incident on Sunday, June 9 in Raniganj, Asansol district, CCTV footage caught 7-8 robbers who barged into a branded jewellery shop and got involved in a gunfight. The incident happened at 1.30 pm during the day in a busy market area. The police were alerted quickly and they reached within 10 minutes which led to a failed theft attempt by the robbers.

The burglars and the police got into a gun battle and exchanged many rounds of bullets which led to one of the robbers suffering bullet injuries. But others managed to escape.

The robbers also took a car and its owner at gunpoint shot him in the leg and snatched his car. The injured man was later taken to the hospital by his wife and the locals.

In a similar incident in the past year, a jewellery store owner’s son was killed by armed robbers in Barrackpur. He tried to resist the robbers but he got shot in the scuffle and sustained injuries. This incident at the Singha Jewellers also left the jewellery shop owner and his two employees injured.

In the wake of two consecutive daylight robberies, the spate of violence and fear grips Bengal’s jewellery sector, prompting urgent calls for heightened security measures and vigilance.