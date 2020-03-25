Two positive cases in West Bengal

While two new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded on Tuesday, there was a sharp drop in all other categories of persons and passengers isolated for testing, State Health Department’s bulletin said.

However, with two more cases, the total number of confirmed cases went up to nine in West Bengal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told the people that the State and the country are facing a calamity and thus the lockdown period was being extended from March 27 to March 31.

A 58-year-old male, who returned from Egypt, and one female, 55, who returned from the U.K. recently tested positive on Sunday, but no deaths were reported. The Egypt-returned patient had tested negative earlier. Both of them are in isolation at the Infectious Diseases and Beliaghata General Hospital in north Kolkata.

However, one man, who used to work with a person who died on Monday, was admitted in a State hospital owing to breathing difficulty.

New passengers enlisted for observations dropped from 284 on Monday to 31 on Tuesday. Secondly, the number of new home isolation cases dropped too – from 39 to 15, while the number of suspected individuals whose reports were received went up from 17 on Monday to 48 on Tuesday, which indicated that there is no significant rise with only two tested positive. However, sample collection was also less on Tuesday. It was 44 on Monday, but 18 on Tuesday.