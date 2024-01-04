Two policemen killed, three injured as car rams into patrolling van in Bengal

January 04, 2024 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - Howrah

Two policemen, including a sub-inspector, were killed and three others were injured when a speeding vehicle rammed into their stationary patrolling van in West Bengal's Howrah district on January 4, an officer said.

The incident took place on National Highway 16 in Barunda area under the jurisdiction of Bagnan police station early on Thursday.

A Howrah city-bound vehicle rammed into the rear of the police patrolling van which was parked by the roadside and fled the spot, the officer said.

Those in the patrolling van were taken to a nearby hospital, where Sub-Inspector Sujoy Das (45) and home guard Palash Samanta (31) were declared brought dead, he said.

The remaining three policemen, identified as driver Abu Bakar (28) and home guards Sukhdeb Biswas (25) and Alok Bar (26) were shifted to Kolkata-based SSKM Hospital for better treatment and they are currently under observation, the officer said.

ADG and IGP (South Bengal) Siddhi Nath Gupta, who along with Howrah (Rural) SP Swati Bhangalia visited the spot, said efforts are on to nab the vehicle and further investigation is underway.