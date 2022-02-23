Two policemen arrested in student leader murder case

Family of Anish Khan stands firm on demand for CBI probe; student protests continue

The special investigation team (SIT) set up by the West Bengal Police to probe the murder of student leader Anish Khan on Wednesday arrested two policemen in connection with the death.

Those arrested include a home guard Kashinath Bera and civic police volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya posted at the Amta Police station. Student leader Anish Khan was found dead at his house on February 18. His father Salem Khan had said that four people made a forced entry and killed his son.

According to the father of the deceased, the assailants were dressed in police uniform, (three as civil police personnel and one in police uniform). They had thrown Anish from the third storey. After a series of protests, the West Bengal government on February 21 set up an SIT to probe the death.

West Bengal DGP Manoj Malaviya said that family members of the deceased were not cooperating with the SIT probe and sought their cooperation to bring the guilty to book. Mr. Malaviya said that the family members were not handing over material evidence, including the mobile phone of Anish Khan. The family of the deceased also refused to allow a second autopsy of the body.

“We will to appeal the family to cooperate. Our commitment is to bring out facts in 15 days,” Mr. Malaviya said.

While he did not go on record to state that those arrested were among the ones who went to Anish Khan’s house on February 18, the alleged role of police personnel in the killing of the student leader has come as a major embarrassment to the Trinamool Congress government.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while referring to the arrest of the police personnel said anyone involved in the crime would not be spared. “The investigation has just begun and two policemen have been arrested,” she said, adding that the government would be strict. The Chief Minister said obstruction of investigation is a criminal offence.

Protests have erupted over the death of Anish Khan since February 19 and students’ unions of Left parties as well as the Aliah University, where he was a student, have taken to the streets. On Tuesday, the situation has turned volatile when students blocked city’s arterial road and clashed with the police.

Even after the arrests, the protests did not abate. Supporters of the Students Federation of India took out a rally. Mr. Salem Khan continued with the demand of a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “Who sent the police to kill my son? That needs to be investigated,” he said.

Eminent members of civil society, including retired Supreme Court judge Asok Kumar Ganguly, held a press conference and demanded that action should be taken against senior officials in the police administration.

Protests over the incident reached the national capital with members of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union organising an agitation against the West Bengal government outside Banga Bhawan in Delhi.