Two more virus deaths in Punjab

Punjab on Saturday reported two more COVID-19 deaths, including that of an Assistant Commissioner of Police and a revenue officer (Kanungo).

23 new cases

State Health department said both patients were from Ludiana district. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Punjab are now 16. The State also reported 23 fresh cases on April 18, taking the total number of positive cases to 234. In the fresh cases, 15 were reported from Patiala, 6 from Jalandhar and one each from Ludhiana and S.A.S. Nagar districts. Thirty-one COVID-19 patients have so far recovered in the State, it added.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the demise of ACP North Ludhiana Anil Kohli and Kanungo Gurmel Singh and announced ₹50 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of both the officials. He added that a similar amount will be paid to the family of any officer who dies in the line of duty due to the novel coronavirus.

“Deeply saddened to lose two of my officials to #Covid19. Have decided to pay ₹50 lakhs ex gratia to their next to kin. While I pray such an incident shouldn’t happen, but if it does, State Govt will pay ₹50 lakhs to NoK of officials who die in line of duty due to #Covid19 (sic),” he tweeted.