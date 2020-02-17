Kolkata

Two killed, seven injured as girder of bridge falls

More workers are feared to be trapped under the debris

An under-construction bridge collapsed in Baishnabnagar area of Malda district on Sunday evening, killing two labourers and injuring seven others, police said.

The incident occurred when a girder of the second Farakka bridge gave away at 8 p.m., they said, adding more workers could be trapped under the debris.

Cause not known yet

Two labourers died, while seven others are under treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital, a police officer said. The condition of all the seven persons is stated to be critical, he said.

Personnel of the Disaster Management Department, Malda, are conducting the rescue operation, the officer said.

The cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 1:02:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/two-killed-seven-injured-as-girder-of-bridge-falls/article30837678.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY