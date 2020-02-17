Two killed, seven injured as girder of bridge falls

An under-construction bridge collapsed in Baishnabnagar area of Malda district on Sunday evening, killing two labourers and injuring seven others, police said.
The incident occurred when a girder of the second Farakka bridge gave away at 8 p.m., they said, adding more workers could be trapped under the debris.
Cause not known yet
Two labourers died, while seven others are under treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital, a police officer said. The condition of all the seven persons is stated to be critical, he said.
Personnel of the Disaster Management Department, Malda, are conducting the rescue operation, the officer said.
The cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, the police said.
