Two killed in brawl at BJP MLA’s birthday bash in M.P.

Two persons attending the birthday bash of a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district have been killed over some dispute, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Friday at Banwar village under the Nohata police station area after a dispute among the attendees of the function, Damoh SP Hemant Chouhan said. One of the deceased Jogendra Singh (30) died of a gunshot while another deceased Arvind Jain was beaten to death by some persons with stones and sticks, he said.
He said attackers have not been identified so far.
According to police sources, Jabera MLA Dharmendra Singh Lodhi was not present at the bash when the incident occurred. Sources said Jain was a representative of the MLA at the function while Singh was a guest teacher.
Damoh district Congress president Ajay Tandon accused the police of failing in maintaining law and order.
“The incident occurred at the birthday party of BJP MLA at a time when the district is under high security due to the arrival of President Ram Nath Kovind,” Mr. Tandon said.
