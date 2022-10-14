Two killed in a week on India-Bangladesh border on suspicion of cattle smuggling

Local administration said that the Border Security Force (BSF) fired upon a youth on suspicion of cattle smuggling.

An unidentified youth was found dead on Friday near the Indo-Bangladesh border at Phansidewa block under Siliguri sub-division of West Bengal’s Darjeeling district. The body had bullet injuries and according to the local administration the Border Security Force (BSF) fired upon the youth on suspicion of cattle smuggling. The incident occurred very close to the international border along the bed of river Mahanadi.

Block Development Officer of Phansidewa Sanju Guha Mazumdar visited the spot and said that the incident appeared to be of cattle smuggling. He said that a carcass of a dead animal was also found on the spot. A country-made firearm was also recovered from the spot. This was the second incident of firing along the West Bengal-Bangladesh border in the past six days.

On October 8, a youth was shot dead by the BSF in the area under the jurisdiction of 54 Battalion of the BSF in West Bengal’s Nadia district. The deceased was later identified as Muntaz Hossain, 32 and a resident of Choto Baldia village under Damurhuda sub-district in Bangladesh. A press statement from the South Bengal frontier of the BSF said that “15-20 Bangladeshi smugglers surrounded the BSF jawans and tried to smuggle cattle forcefully using sharp-edged weapons and sticks”.

Incidents of cattle smuggling have reduced along the India-Bangladesh border over the past few years. According to the South Bengal Frontier of the BSF, the number of cattle heads seized along the border had decreased from 29,720 in 2019 to 5449 cattle heads in 2020 to 1,609 cattle heads in the year 2021. The South Bengal Frontier of the BSF guards 913 km of international border from Sundarbans in the south to Malda in the north.

On Friday, a BSF jawan went missing in the State’s Murshidabad district after falling into the river Bhagirathi while patrolling in the river. According to the BSF, jawans had observed the “movement of smugglers in a char area across river Bhagirathi” and were trying to reach the area with a motor boat when the jawan fell into the river and was swept away. Teams of NDRF are patrolling the area looking for the BSF jawan.