Two held for thrashing farmer to death in M.P.

The Chhatarpur police have arrested two persons for allegedly thrashing to death a farmer on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday over a water dispute in the Bundelkhand region.

Hareram Mishra and Jagprasad Mishra along with their father allegedly thrashed to death Mohan Patel in Mahjguwan village over drawing water for irrigation from a well, said the police.

“Five years ago, the victim bought part of their field, and a well separates their properties. They agreed to use its water alternatively,” said Jaswant Singh, the Bamitha police station in charge. “The accused had been drawing water for three days when the victim wanted to take his turn. This led to a dispute.”

The three men beat Mohan with lathis and rods, and he died while being taken to hospital by family, said Mr. Singh. The post-mortem report has revealed death due to excessive bleeding caused by injuries inflicted by hard and blunt objects, he said.

The accused told the police that Mohan assaulted them first. “There are no witnesses to support this,” said Mr. Singh.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 [punishment for murder] of the Indian Penal Code, and are searching for the third accused.

Ruling out scarcity of water in the area, Mr. Singh said, “The dispute ensued following a breach of agreement. There is the Ken river nearby, and the water level is good too. Still farmers draw water from wells in the absence of canals.”

Meanwhile, Mahjguwan village secretary Beniram Pal said there had been several conflicts over water in the village earlier, but this was the first one this time ahead of the summer.