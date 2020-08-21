Two-day lockdown in West Bengal as COVID-19 cases hit new high

State registers a record 3,197 cases in the past 24 hours taking the total to 1,29,119

West Bengal on Thursday went into a 48-hour lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic as the State registered a record 3,197 in the past 24 hours. The total cases stand at 1,29,119.

The State also recorded 53 deaths, taking the number of mortalities to 2,634. North 24 Parganas recorded 14 deaths and 747 new cases of the viral infection while Kolkata reported 11 deaths 583 cases. The recovery rate increased to 76.51%.

People largely stayed indoors during the day and there were not many vehicles on the road as the police ensured a complete lockdown. The number of prosecutions and arrests in the jurisdiction of the Kolkata police till 6 p.m. on Thursday was 541. Another 270 persons were booked for not wearing face masks.

The Health department also started a 110-bed COVID-19 unit at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

A 40-day-old baby recovered from the infection. The baby, who was undergoing treatment at a health facility in the city, was put on ventilation and showed recovery in a few days.