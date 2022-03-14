Two councillors shot dead in West Bengal

March 14, 2022 14:06 IST

Opposition raises questions on law and order situation

Two councillors were shot dead in two different parts of West Bengal on March 13. The development triggered protests by locals who hit the streets and blocked traffic while Opposition political parties said that the incidents were a reflection of the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

Anupam Dutta, Trinamool Congress councillor from ward number 8 of Panihati Munciplaity in North 24 Parganas district, was shot dead on March 13 evening. The video grab of the CCTV cameras near the spot shows the councillor sitting on the motorbike when a person shoots him in the head from point-blank range. Hours before the murder, the newly elected Congress councillor of Jhalda municipality in State’s Purulia district was shot dead. Tapan Kandu was elected from ward number 2 of civic body that has thrown up a hung mandate.

Elections to 108 civic bodies were held on February 27 and the results were declared on March 3 with the Trinamool Congress sweeping 102 civic bodies.

These murders in public places evoked strong reaction from the Opposition. “Law & order is crumbling in WB. If elected representatives don’t have security, how would the general public feel safe?” Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari tweeted after the murders.

On Monday, the BJP legislators protested in the State Assembly demanding a statement in the House by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who holds the Home Department portfolio. The BJP MLAs walked out of the House in protest. State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also raised questions on the deteriorating law and order situation and said that there was no “democracy” in the State. The Trinamool Congress leadership also condemned these murders and expressed hope that those behind the crime would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, the locals and supporters of the deceased councillor in Panihati on March 14 blocked traffic on main arterial roads. The police arrested one person in connection with the murder of the TMC councillor at Panihati and recovered a firearm. In connection with the murder at Jhalda, the police have detained two persons.