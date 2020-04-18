Two BJP MLAs booked for provocation

The Rajasthan police on Saturday registered criminal cases against two Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, Madan Dilawar and Ashok Lahoty, on charges of making provocative remarks against a community, outraging religious feelings and spreading rumours. The two MLAs had accused the Congress government of favouring Muslims during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cases were registered under the relevant sections of IPC, the Disaster Management Act and the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act.

Two individuals had made separate complaints to the police regarding the speeches, press statements and social media posts of the MLAs. The State government had earlier issued a notice to BJP MLA from Pushkar, Suresh Rawat, for infringing the lockdown provisions by taking part in the distribution of relief material in a locality. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the act and said that the BJP leaders were “shamelessly” promoting hatred against a religious community by distorting the facts.