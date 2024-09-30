GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested in CNMC doctor assault case: Police

Published - September 30, 2024 02:15 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

Police arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting and threatening doctors and nurses at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMC) in Kolkata, an officer said on Monday (September 30, 2024).

“The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday (September 29, 2024) when a patient along with his family members reached the hospital with an injury on his hand,” the officer said.

Trouble started when the interns at the emergency unit of the hospital prescribed immediate surgery which the patient and his family members did not want to accept and kept on pressurising for other forms of treatment.

"The doctors were verbally abused and then assaulted after they did not want to treat the patient in any other manner," the officer said.

“An FIR was lodged with the Beniapukur police station and acting on it two persons were arrested,” he added.

September 30, 2024

