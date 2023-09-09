ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for sourcing narcotics over dark web in Kolkata

September 09, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Kolkata

The arrested youth were produced before a city court and sent to police custody till September 13

Shiv Sahay Singh
The accused have been booked under sections of NDPS ACT. Representational image | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANIUM S

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has arrested two 21-year-old youth from Kolkata’s Jadavpur area for allegedly possessing imported weed (cannabis). The narcotics weighing about 851 gm were allegedly ordered over dark net.

“Acting on a credible source, two persons – namely Tanishq Pandey, 21, and Vivek Agrahari, 21, – were arrested at 07.35 p.m. from Purba Jadavpur police station area for having their possession imported weeds (cannabis) weighing about 851 gm ordered over dark net,” an officer of the STF said.

The accused have been booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A)/29/35 NDPS ACT. They were produced before a city court and sent to police till September 13. The arrests were made not far from Jadavpur University, which has been at the centre of controversy over the death of a 17-year-old student allegedly due to ragging. Allegations of the use of narcotics in the university premises, particularly the hostels, were raised by a section of students after the incident.

