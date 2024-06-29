Twin lynchings over phone theft ‘suspicions’ in Kolkata

Two alleged incidents of lynching in Kolkata in a span of 24 hours, one in the heart of the city and the other in the Salt Lake area, has caused concern among its residents. Both incidents allegedly happened due to suspicion of mobile phone theft.

In the first incident, Irshad Alam, 37, was tied up and beaten to death inside a students hostel at Bow Bazaar area, Central Kolkata, on Friday. The police arrested 14 persons in connection with this incident. Just 24 hours later, Prasen Mandal, 22, was lynched in the Salt Lake area, the police said.

Three persons were arrested for the murder of Mandal. According to reports, after the three accused brutally assaulted the victim, they took him to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Bidhannagar Police said when the hospital staff enquired about the deceased and the injury marks on his body, the three accused could not provide satisfactory answers. The staff got suspicious and informed the local police. They were taken to the Electronics Complex police station for further interrogation, where they confessed that they had assaulted the victim on suspicion of mobile phone theft.

Bow Bazaar lynching

In the earlier incident, police said Alam was beaten to death inside the Udayan government hostel in Kolkata on Friday morning. CCTV footage from the site is missing and it is suspected that the evidence was destroyed.

Alam, who worked as a mechanic at a television repair shop at Chandni Chowk, was reportedly caught by an angry mob on suspicion of mobile phone theft and around 8.30 a.m., was taken to the first floor of the hostel, where he was assaulted.

After the attack, the police said Alam was locked up inside the hostel from where he contacted a co-worker, Imran, on phone. Mr. Imran and other co-workers arrived and found the hostel door locked. The hostel inmates did not open the door until personnel from the Muchipara police station arrived.

Alam was declared dead on arrival at the Calcutta Medical College.

The police arrested 14 persons and filed a case under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 365 (kidnapping) and 302 (murder) at the Muchipara station. The police also added that all arrested suspects are students or former students of various Kolkata colleges.

The family of the deceased has said that he was the sole earning member in the family and this incident has left them in emotional and financial distress.