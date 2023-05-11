HamberMenu
T.S. Sivagnanam sworn in as Calcutta HC Chief Justice

He was the acting Chief Justice of the High Court

May 11, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - Kolkata

Acting Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam was on May 11 sworn in as the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose.

Acting Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam was on May 11 sworn in as the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Acting Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam was on May 11 sworn in as the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present at the function held at court number one, the Chief Justice's courtroom, of the oldest High Court in the country.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Speaker Biman Banerjee, and senior State Ministers were also present at the function.

The ceremony was also attended by other judges of the High Court, family members of the Chief Justice and members of the Madras High Court Bar Association.

Addressing the gathering after the ceremony, the Chief Justice said he will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the protection of the rights of the people of West Bengal and uphold democracy and the rule of law.

