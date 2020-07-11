Tripura may take stricter measures

Agartala

11 July 2020 23:45 IST

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday hinted at taking harsh measures like the imposition of a lockdown in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases in the State. He also expressed displeasure over violations of health protocols and curfew restrictions. “I am receiving proposals from the districts. We may even enforce lockdown,” he said.

Later, the Chief Secretary ordered a change in the night curfew timings from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. instead of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

