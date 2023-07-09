ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura CM accuses TMC of perpetrating violence in Bengal rural polls

July 09, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST - Agartala

The BJP won 95% of the seats in the three-tier panchayat elections in Tripura unopposed in 2019

PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha asked his counterpart Mamata Banerjee to “learn” from Tripura on “how to ensure free, fair and peaceful” elections. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has accused the TMC of perpetrating violence during the panchayat polls in West Bengal, and asked his counterpart Mamata Banerjee to "learn" from the northeastern State on "how to ensure free, fair and peaceful” elections.

Mr. Saha also expressed shock over the death of 12 people during the rural polls in West Bengal, and alleged that reports of violence reflect that "democracy is being murdered there".

"Shocking reports coming from West Bengal reflect democracy is being murdered there…! TMC goons in Panchayat polls under the regime of West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial Ji are restricting people to participate in the democratic festival & creating a tensed environment through violence," he tweeted on Saturday.

"I strongly condemn the violence perpetrated by the TMC hooligans & invite Mamata Ji to learn from #Tripura how to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections,” Mr. Saha said.

The BJP won 95% of the seats in the three-tier panchayat elections in Tripura unopposed in 2019.

The rural polls in Bengal drew towards a bloody finish as 12 people died, bombs exploded and all parties levelled allegations of strong-arm tactics against their rivals on Saturday.

Eight from the ruling Trinamool Congress and one worker each of the BJP, CPI(M), Congress and the ISF lost their lives, officials said.

