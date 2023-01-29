Trinamool turns lukewarm to Saket Gokhale’s arrest

January 29, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - KOLKATA

The arrest of Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has evoked lukewarm response from his party’s leadership.

On earlier occasions when Mr. Gokhale was arrested by the Gujarat police, the Trinamool leadership had sent a party delegation in support of its spokesperson, with party chairperson Mamata Banerjee describing him as a “nice boy”.

However, when Mr. Gokhale was arrested by the ED on charges of money laundering earlier this week, none of the top party leaders reacted to the development. Only the lower rung party leadership have made statements about the misuse of Central agencies in connection with his arrest. Sources in the Trinamool Congress suggested that the charges now being levelled against him are more serious, and the party wants to distance itself from its spokesperson.

‘More serious charges’

“Getting arrested for a tweet targeting PM Modi and money laundering are two different issues. The arrest by Gujarat police was a clear act of vendetta, but some in the party believe that the charges against Mr. Gokhale are more serious this time,” a Trinamool source said.

The ED had arrested Mr. Gokhale on January 24, with its prosecution statement accusing the Trinamool spokesperson of laundering money collected through crowd funding. He will remain in ED custody till January 31.

The agency’s prosecution statement claimed that Mr. Gokhale ran three crowdfunding campaigns which generated funds of over ₹80 lakh, and he received a cash deposit of ₹23.54 lakh in his account. The ED had alleged that Mr. Gokhale used ₹30 lakh of these funds to pay his credit card bills, mostly involving personal expenses.

Mr. Gokhale had joined the Trinamool Congress in August 2021, a few months after the party’s thumping victory in the West Bengal Assembly polls. The party was in an expansion mode, taking in leaders like Yashwant Sinha and Pawan Varma.

Between August 2021 and January 2023, much has changed in the Trinamool Congress. Many political observers say that the party has softened its stand towards the BJP leadership, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Already facing the heat’

Biswanath Chakraborty, professor of political science at Rabindra Bharati University, said that the Trinamool was already feeling the heat of several scams, including the recruitment scam in its State-run schools. “The Trinamool is under pressure from the recruitment scam and doesn’t want to open a new front for Saket Gokhale. Moreover, the charges against Mr. Gokhale are serious this time,” Professor Chakraborty said.

The academician, who has monitored the party for the past few years, said that such spokespersons who do not have a mass appeal and are only active on social media do not matter much in the long-term politics of the Trinamool Congress.

Mr. Gokhale had previously been arrested by Ahmedabad police in the first week of December 2022 for a tweet relating to the Morbi bridge tragedy, where he targeted the Prime Minister. He was arrested twice for the same offence, first by Ahmedabad police and then by Morbi police. On December 30, 2022, he was arrested by Ahmedabad police for alleged misuse of funds collected through crowdfunding.