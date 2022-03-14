Trinamool MLA courts controversy with rant against Biharis

BJP flags Manoranjan Byapari’s speech at Kolkata Book Fair

BJP flags Manoranjan Byapari’s speech at Kolkata Book Fair

Well-known Bengali writer and Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Manoranjan Byapari has courted controversy after a video of his speech targeting Biharis went viral on social media. At an event on the sidelines of the Kolkata Book Fair recently, he described them as “ Bimaris” and asked them to leave West Bengal.

“If Bengali blood runs in your veins, if [freedom fighters] Benoy [Choudhury], Badal [Gupta], Netaji, Khudiram [Bose]’s blood runs through your veins., if you have love for the motherland and mother tongue... then say Ek Bihari Sau Bimari (one Bihari equals to hundreds of diseases). We do not want diseases, make Bengal free of disease. Jai Bangla, Jai Didi Mamata Banerjee,” Mr. Byapari is heard saying in the viral video.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari quickly flagged it to target the TMC. “First his leader @MamataOfficial labels Biharis & UPites as “Bohiragotos” (outsiders) & now this clarion call to make Bengal free of Biharis,” Mr. Adhikari said. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader also tagged former Union Minister and actor Shatrughan Sinha, who will be contesting from Asansol Lok Sabha seat on a Trinamool ticket, in the video.

“My humble question to Bihari Babu Shri @ShatruganSinha ji, Sir, what do you feel about this disgraceful rant of TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari? Your new party colleague is very transparent about his feelings towards Biharis. His recent speech at the Kolkata International Book Fair,” Mr. Adhikari tweeted.

MLA defends remarks

Mr. Byapari accepted the authenticity of the video and that he had made those comments, but said only bits of his speech were circulated. “What the Leader of Opposition is projecting is not the case,” he told The Hindu. The TMC MLA, however, defended his remarks, saying, ”Those who insult Bengali language, literature and culture while staying in West Bengal, we cannot compromise with them.”

A first-time lawmaker and Dalit activist, Mr. Byapari successfully contested from Balagarh seat in Hooghly district on a Trinamool Congress ticket in the 2021 Assembly polls. He learnt to read in prison at the age of 24 and went on to author several books including his well-known autobiography, Itibritte Chandal Jibon (Interrogating my Chandal Life).