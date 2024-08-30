Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh rebukes Bengali film stars for silence on ‘malicious’ film against State

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has hit out at Bengali film personalities for not raising their voice against the movie The Diary of West Bengal, which “portrayed the State in a bad light”.

In a post on X on Friday (August 30, 2024), Mr. Ghosh said numerous film producers and actors from the Mumbai film industry made many films that helped build a narrative in the BJP’s favour. Stating that The Diary of West Bengal (made by Bollywood director Sanoj Mishra) was a “malicious campaign” against the State, he criticised the silence of “the babus and bibis of Tollygunge film industry who stand beside Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on stages, at gatherings and take photographs”.

He added that the film personalities boosted their image by “posting photos with Mamata didi”, but never thought about making her biopic or any movies in favour of the Trinamool Congress.

Mr. Ghosh said the film stars stood with the Trinamool when “it is at its height, but when the party runs into any controversy, then the stars remain mum”. “Some of these stars are genuine. But the party should rethink their association with the powerful stars. ‘They’ have made film on WB only to defame us. What is Tolly industry doing, specially those producers, directors, actors, who are active in @AITCofficial, holding posts, enjoying shadow of power, sharing stages with didi, AB [Abhishek Banerjee]; what are they doing to counter this type of narratives?”

In response, Bengali actor Judhajit Sarkar told The Hindu, “Right now, the only thing that matters is truth and justice [for the RG Kar victim]. We should stay away from any kind of deviation.”

West Bengal BJP leader and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh said, “Kunal Ghosh has disrespected the Tollygunge film stars. He is giving them a directive to stand in favour of crimes and criminals. I thank my colleagues that they are now standing up for the right thing.”

Criticises Arijit Singh

The Trinamool leader also condemned singer Arijit Singh for his “selective” solidarity with the doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar hospital. Mr. Singh had released a song titled “Aar Kobe?” speaking about safety and dignity of women.

In his post in Bengali, Mr. Ghosh said: “Arijit Singh is a great singer. A great guy too. I support his song asking for justice for the RG Kar victim. But the problem is, why does conscience work only in Bengal? Maharashtra’s Badlapur incident doesn’t get Hindi songs, or for wrestler Sakshi Malik. Because that is your main workplace, the Hindi belt, that’s why the silence?”

He was referring to the recent sexual assault of two children by a kindergarten attendant at Badlapur and the wrestlers’ protest against alleged sexual harassment by BJP leader Brij Bhushan.

The song was released on YouTube two days ago and garnered over five lakh views. Releasing the three-minute song, the composer-singer said, “We try and pay tribute to the courage of Abhaya, the young doctor who perished, and stand in solidarity with all women who face the horrors of gender-based violence.”