Trinamool leader Abhishek’s wife stopped from travelling abroad, Mamata says agencies are harassing people

June 05, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Kolkata

ED has issued summons to Rujira Banerjee and WB Law Minister Malay Ghatak in coal pilferage scam

Shiv Sahay Singh
File photo of Rujira Banerjee, wife of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, entering ED office in Kolkata for investigation. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, was on June 5 stopped by immigration authorities at the Kolkata International Airport from boarding a flight to Dubai. Sources said the airport authorities cited a “lookout” notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). She was also handed summons to appear before the Central Agency for questioning on June 8.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Ms. Rujira was travelling to meet her mother who was unwell.

“It is unfortunate what the ED and CBI are doing. They are harassing people. The Supreme Court had said that if she were to leave the city, she should inform the ED, which she did well in advance. ED officials could have told her in advance that she couldn’t travel abroad,” the Trinamool chairperson said.

Ms. Rujira was handed summons to appear at the ED’s Kolkata office in connection with the coal pilferage scam. The Chief Minister said handing summons at the airport itself was nothing but harassment. Ms. Rujira is likely to approach the courts over the development.

The ED had questioned Ms. Rujira in connection with the scam last year. In 2021, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had questioned her in the same case. Mr. Abhishek too was quizzed by ED officials in the case last year.

The central investigating agencies have also issued summons to Monica Gambhir, Ms. Rujira’s sister, in the case that involves alleged illegal mining at leasehold mines of Eastern Coalfields in Kunustoria and Kajora areas near Asansol in West Bengal. The agencies are also looking at funds deposited in foreign bank accounts.

In a related development, State Law Minister Malay Ghatak has been summoned by the ED in the case. Mr. Ghatak has been asked to appear at the ED headquarters in Delhi. In September 2022, the CBI had conducted searches at his premises.

