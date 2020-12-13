Trinamool cracks the whip on dissidents, Suvendu loyalist expelled

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday expelled a leader of its East Midnapore district unit, Kanishka Panda, considered close to party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari.
Mr. Panda, the general secretary of the district unit, was expelled from Trinamool for alleged anti-party activities, a party leader said.
“Panda made statements against Abhishek Banerjee, the president of the TMC youth wing, and even questioned the way the party was run by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” the leader said.
He also spoke in favour of Mr. Adhikari after the party made it clear that there would be no more reconciliation attempts with the disgruntled leader who gave up his cabinet portfolios amid speculations of switching over to the BJP, he said.
“The state leadership cannot take these activities lightly,” the leader said.
A defiant Mr. Panda said that he feels “relieved” with the party’s decision as he had been under serious stress over the past few days despite “speaking the truth“.
“I diligently served this party, which threw me out after all these years of working at the grassroot-level. I remain on the side of Suvendu Adhikari. We will continue to serve the people,” he told reporters.
In the last two weeks, Mr. Adhikari loyalists in East Midnapore, his home ground, were either removed from posts or ousted after Ms. Banerjee asked the district leadership not to tolerate anti-party activities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath