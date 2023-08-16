Trinamool Congress team to visit family of dead student as case gets murkier

August 16, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST - Kolkata

A five-member team of the Trinamool Congress including the State’s Education Minister Bratya Basu and Minister of Women and Child Development Sashi Panja will on Wednesday visit the home of a student who died on campus at Jadavpur University.

“Tomorrow, our leaders, @kakoligdastidar, DrShashiPanja, @Chandrimaaitc, @basu_bratya and @sayani06 will meet the bereaved family to offer solace and support in their moment of profound sorrow. In unity, in grief, and in unwavering determination, we say: No more ragging. No more pain,” the Trinamool Congress said on Tuesday from its official handle.

The ruling party said the first-year student’s death at Jadavpur University “has left us not only appalled but also incensed”. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the student’s father had called and sought justice for his son. Ms. Banerjee had blamed “Marxist” for the death and alleged that they did not allow installation of CCTV cameras inside the campus.

The first year student from the Bengali department was admitted to the University on August 7 and fell to his death from the second floor of the main hostel early on August 10. Three people, including two second year students and one alumni have been arrested in connection with the death. The police have registered charges under Section 302 of IPC (punishment for murder) and 34 (common intention).

Officials of the University observed silence for a few minutes after a small Independence Day event on Tuesday. Jadavpur University authorities said the University Grants Commission team which was supposed to visit the University on Wednesday has decided to call off the visit.

Meanwhile, the police have lodged a fresh FIR. The allegation is that some students prevented police from entering the university early on August 10.

The University’s ambulance driver told journalists that he did not take the injured student to the hospital. He was driven in a taxi. Fresh inputs from the police suggested that the deceased student was a minor and the police are looking into allegations of sexual assault.