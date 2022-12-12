Trinamool Congress parliamentary delegation to visit EC over RP Act violation in Gokhale's arrest

December 12, 2022 04:53 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

The delegation will comprise Lok Sabha MPs Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee, and Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Mausam Noor and Derek O'Brien, the party said

PTI

A five-member Trinamool Congress parliamentary delegation will visit the Election Commission (EC) of India on Monday to raise the alleged violation of the Representation of People's Act in connection with party spokesperson Saket Gokhale's arrest, the party said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation will comprise Lok Sabha MPs Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee, and Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Mausam Noor and Derek O'Brien, it said.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress had sent a memorandum to the EC, urging it to order an immediate probe into the action initiated by the Gujarat Police against Mr. Gokhale and to put an end to all the alleged physical and mental harassment being inflicted upon him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Trinamool has alleged that Gokhale was charged under section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which relates to promoting enmity between classes in connection with an election.

Mr. Gokhale was arrested over a tweet on the prime minister's visit to Morbi after a bridge collapse there, following which the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a 'fact check' calling the information fake.

Mr. Gokhale was arrested by the Gujarat Police from Jaipur in Rajasthan on December 6 without any intimation to the Rajasthan Police, the Trinamool alleged. He was taken to Ahmedabad, where he was granted bail by a court on December 8, only to be rearrested hours later in another case.

Mr. Gokhale was later given bail in the second case on December 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US