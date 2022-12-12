Trinamool Congress parliamentary delegation to visit EC over RP Act violation in Gokhale's arrest

December 12, 2022 04:53 am | Updated 04:53 am IST - New Delhi

A five-member Trinamool Congress parliamentary delegation will visit the Election Commission (EC) of India on Monday to raise the alleged violation of the Representation of People's Act in connection with party spokesperson Saket Gokhale's arrest, the party said.

The delegation will comprise Lok Sabha MPs Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee, and Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Mausam Noor and Derek O'Brien, it said.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress had sent a memorandum to the EC, urging it to order an immediate probe into the action initiated by the Gujarat Police against Mr. Gokhale and to put an end to all the alleged physical and mental harassment being inflicted upon him.

The Trinamool has alleged that Gokhale was charged under section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which relates to promoting enmity between classes in connection with an election.

Mr. Gokhale was arrested over a tweet on the prime minister's visit to Morbi after a bridge collapse there, following which the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a 'fact check' calling the information fake.

Mr. Gokhale was arrested by the Gujarat Police from Jaipur in Rajasthan on December 6 without any intimation to the Rajasthan Police, the Trinamool alleged. He was taken to Ahmedabad, where he was granted bail by a court on December 8, only to be rearrested hours later in another case.

Mr. Gokhale was later given bail in the second case on December 9.