Trinamool Congress issues show-cause notice to MLA

Prabir Kumar Ghosal skipped Mamata’s meeting in Hooghly district on Monday

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Uttarpara MLA Prabir Kumar Ghosal. The journalist-turned-politician did not attend Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s meeting in Hooghly district on Monday.

On Tuesday, Mr. Ghosal resigned from two official posts of the party in the district. He also held a press conference and said there is a conspiracy to defeat him in the Assembly polls. He said there are rotten fruits in the party which will suffer if they are not removed.

The senior MLA said he has not resigned from the post of MLA and the party. Mr. Ghosal claimed that he knew Ms. Banerjee since the 1980s. Last week, the Trinamool Congress suspended Bally MLA Vaishali Dalmiya. Almost a dozen MLAs have defected from the party and joined the BJP in the past two months.