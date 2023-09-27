HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Trinamool Congress braces for Delhi Protest seeking release of pending dues from Centre

TMC has alleged that Centre withheld funds under MGNREGS and PMAY-G citing violations of the laid down guidelines

September 27, 2023 04:33 am | Updated 04:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
According to the West Bengal Government, the Union Rural Development Ministry has not paid ₹15,000 crores under MGNREGS and PMAY-G to the State. 

According to the West Bengal Government, the Union Rural Development Ministry has not paid ₹15,000 crores under MGNREGS and PMAY-G to the State.  | Photo Credit: ANI

Setting the stage for a showdown, the Trinamool Congress will hold a two-day protest in the national capital on October 2 and 3 over pending dues to two flagship Rural Development schemes. However, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has asserted that the Centre was holding back funds only in case of irregularities. 

According to the West Bengal Government, the Union Rural Development Ministry has not paid ₹15,000 crores under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to the State. In both cases, the Union Government found a series of irregularities and accused the State of flouting guidelines.  

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee to miss Trinamool’s MGNREGA protests in Delhi

On the sidelines of the second National Seminar on Social Audit of Rural Development when asked about the Trinamool’s impending protest, Mr. Singh said, “There are no issues in fund disbursement. The Union Government holds back funds only for the States where there are irregularities in the implementation of the scheme.”

The Trinamool, meanwhile, is preparation for the protest, has instructed all MPs, MLAs, and Panchayat leaders to be present in Delhi. It will also bring 2,000-3,000 beneficiaries who have been denied wages or were not paid their entitlement for the PMAY houses. The party has also mobilised 50 lakh letters from the beneficiaries addressed to both Mr. Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party, from its official X handle, posted a picture of several cartons lying on the road. 

“People of Bengal are raising their voice against injustice. @BJP4India has ruthlessly withheld ₹15,000 crore due to Bengal under the MGNREGA and Awas Yojana. Those adversely impacted have written letters to the PM @narendramodi seeking their rightful dues,” Trinamool’s National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. He added that West Bengal was determined to claim “what’s rightfully ours”.

Trinamool MP Derek O’ Brien accused the Modi Government of practising “transactional federalism” and penalising States for political reasons. 

Related Topics

West Bengal / state politics / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.