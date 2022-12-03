Trinamool, BJP leaders hold rallies targeting each other’s fiefdoms in West Bengal

December 03, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KOLKATA

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP targeted each other’s fiefdoms on Saturday with their choice of rally venues. While Mr. Banerjee held a rally at Contai near the residence of Mr. Adhikari, the latter chose to address a gathering at Diamond Harbour, the constituency that the Trinamool leader represents in Lok Sabha.

While panchayat polls in the State are yet to be announced, the public meetings spiked the political temperatures in the State which are beginning to feel the chill of winter. Violence erupted at Hatuganj in Diamond Harbour as supporters of the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed with each other. Vehicles were set on fire, a Trinamool Congress party office was attacked, and several BJP supporters were injured in the violence.

Targeted attacks

Both Mr. Banerjee and Mr. Adhikari directly targeted each other at their public meetings. “It was our mistake to trust a single family. I offer my apology for it,” Mr. Banerjee said, referring to the Trinamool Congress leadership putting all its faith in Mr. Adhikari’s family. Before December 2020, when Mr. Adhikari joined the BJP, he was a key Minister in the Trinamool Congress government and was the final word for the party in the district.

The Trinamool Congress general secretary dared two MPs from the Adhikari family in Purba Medinipur (Contai MP Sishir Adhikari and Tamluk MP Dibyendu Adhikari) to resign and face elections on a BJP ticket. The Trinamool leader also took a swipe at Mr. Suvendu Adhikari, saying that he was approaching the courts at the drop of a hat.

“There will be no meeting outside near my house. I am holding a meeting 200 metres away. Later, I will organise a rally only 20 metres away,” Mr. Banerjee said, targeting Mr. Adhikari.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally at Diamond Harbour, Mr. Adhikari, who is also an MLA from Nandigram, said that his party supporters were attacked on the way to the venue, and that the decorator who was constructing the stage for his rally was forced to stop his work.

“They have been no elections here [in Diamond Harbour] since 2016. After 2016, Bhaipho Bahini (nephew’s army) has not allowed any polls. We will show the game in panchayat elections,” Mr. Adhikari said, urging local party workers to ensure that candidates are fielded in the panchayat polls.

Mr. Adhikari raised slogans against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. He also threatened the State’s police officers and said that in future, they would have to work under the BJP as in Gujarat.