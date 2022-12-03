  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 match live updates

Trinamool, BJP leaders hold rallies targeting each other’s fiefdoms in West Bengal

Trinamool and BJP workers clash in Mr. Banerjee’s constituency of Diamond Harbour, where Mr. Adhikari held a rally, on the same day as Mr. Banerjee held a rally near Mr. Adhikari’s residence in Contai

December 03, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KOLKATA

Shiv Sahay Singh
Abhishek Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari targeted each other’s fiefdoms with their choice of rally venues. File

Abhishek Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari targeted each other’s fiefdoms with their choice of rally venues. File | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/PTI

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP targeted each other’s fiefdoms on Saturday with their choice of rally venues. While Mr. Banerjee held a rally at Contai near the residence of Mr. Adhikari, the latter chose to address a gathering at Diamond Harbour, the constituency that the Trinamool leader represents in Lok Sabha.

While panchayat polls in the State are yet to be announced, the public meetings spiked the political temperatures in the State which are beginning to feel the chill of winter. Violence erupted at Hatuganj in Diamond Harbour as supporters of the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed with each other. Vehicles were set on fire, a Trinamool Congress party office was attacked, and several BJP supporters were injured in the violence.

Targeted attacks

Both Mr. Banerjee and Mr. Adhikari directly targeted each other at their public meetings. “It was our mistake to trust a single family. I offer my apology for it,” Mr. Banerjee said, referring to the Trinamool Congress leadership putting all its faith in Mr. Adhikari’s family. Before December 2020, when Mr. Adhikari joined the BJP, he was a key Minister in the Trinamool Congress government and was the final word for the party in the district.

ALSO READ
Three killed in explosion near venue of TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee’s rally in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur

The Trinamool Congress general secretary dared two MPs from the Adhikari family in Purba Medinipur (Contai MP Sishir Adhikari and Tamluk MP Dibyendu Adhikari) to resign and face elections on a BJP ticket. The Trinamool leader also took a swipe at Mr. Suvendu Adhikari, saying that he was approaching the courts at the drop of a hat.

“There will be no meeting outside near my house. I am holding a meeting 200 metres away. Later, I will organise a rally only 20 metres away,” Mr. Banerjee said, targeting Mr. Adhikari.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally at Diamond Harbour, Mr. Adhikari, who is also an MLA from Nandigram, said that his party supporters were attacked on the way to the venue, and that the decorator who was constructing the stage for his rally was forced to stop his work.

“They have been no elections here [in Diamond Harbour] since 2016. After 2016, Bhaipho Bahini (nephew’s army) has not allowed any polls. We will show the game in panchayat elections,” Mr. Adhikari said, urging local party workers to ensure that candidates are fielded in the panchayat polls.

Mr. Adhikari raised slogans against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. He also threatened the State’s police officers and said that in future, they would have to work under the BJP as in Gujarat.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata / All India Trinamool Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.