 Trinamool, BJP clash over NCRB report calling Kolkata the safest city

December 06, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - Kolkata

The recent report of National Crime Research Bureau (NCRB) which had figures to show that Kolkata has registered lowest crime against women has emerged as a subject of debate between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the State Government has diluted the figures and the figures sent to NCRB do not reflect the actual situation in the country.

The remark triggered strong reaction from Trinamool with party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh saying that Mr. Adhikari was raising question on reports of the BJP government at the Centre.

As per the latest NCRB data based on cases recorded and shared by the State Government to the Centre, Kolkata reported 86.5 cases of cognisable offences per lakh people, followed by Pune (Maharashtra) at 280.7 and Hyderabad (Telangana) at 299.2.

The cognisable crimes include cases registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and SLL (Special and Local Laws). Also, the crime rate has come down. Last year (2021), Kolkata reported 103.4 per cases of cognisable crimes per lakh people. This year it was 86.5 – a drop of over 16%. Last year, Pune and Hyderabad also reported fewer crimes at 256.8 and 259.9 cases per lakh population, respectively.

“We rejoice as Kolkata achieves this milestone once again! For the third consecutive time, according to NCRB data, the City of Joy proudly stands as the safest city in India. Under the able guidance of Smt. @MamataOfficial and the constant vigilance of @KolkataPolice, crime rates have significantly plummeted,” Trinamool Congress tweeted from its official handle.

Allegations of ‘data manipulation and data rationalisation’ by the West Bengal government have been raised by various activists in the past.

Mr. Adhikari pointed out that despite the report West Bengal remains the most violent State when it comes to the issue of political violence. He said that while Assembly elections without any incident of political violence were held across five states recently, the panchayat polls in the State were riddled with violence.

As per the NCRB report for the year 2022, only nine incidents of political violence were reported in the State whereas activists point the figure to be much higher. More than 40 people were killed in political violence in the State in recently concluded panchayat polls.