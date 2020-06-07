Trehan, 15 others booked for money laundering, forgery

Naresh Trehan.

GURUGRAM

07 June 2020 23:54 IST

The case involves allotment of land for Medanta Hospital in Gurugram

Eminent cardiologist Naresh Trehan and 15 others, including companies and unnamed Haryana government officials, have been booked for money laundering, corruption, criminal conspiracy, forgery and criminal breach of trust, among other charges, in connection with the allotment of land for Medanta Hospital here.

The FIR was registered at Gurgaon Sadar police station on Saturday at the behest of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar on the complaint of Malibu Towne resident Raman Sharma. The FIR is registered on 11 counts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

According to the six-page FIR, Dr. Trehan, the major promoter of the project, did not have adequate financial resources for the ₹900-crore Medicity project and the subscribed value of his company Global Health Private Limited was just 10% of the committed investment amount. Dr. Trehan allegedly entered into conspiracy with the other accused to create shell company, issue partly paid shares to GHP with full rights and grant overwhelming rights to two other companies without the permission of the government. The FIR alleged that the government did not appoint any health department official on the board of the hospital and did not check the financial capability of Dr. Trehan. It further accused Dr. Trehan and others of collusion to circumvent the terms of advertisement for allotment of land, and “place personal agenda ahead of the public purpose”.

‘Project still incomplete’

It added that Dr. Trehan colluded with the government officials and no competitor was allowed to make submission for the project. The FIR also alleged that the accused obtained Occupation Certificate on the basis of misrepresentation and the project was incomplete even after 15 years.

Mr. Sharma had first filed the complaint before the Directorate of Enforcement on June 24, 2019, and approached the court after no “visible steps were taken”. The court disposed of the application in August. However, Mr. Sharma later learnt that the ED had forwarded the complaint to the Haryana Police which too did not lodge the FIR.

He then approached the district court with the plea that certain paperwork were not available in the public domain and thus a need for investigation. The court ordered registration of FIR within 24 hours.

Gurgaon Sadar SHO Inspector Naveen Kumar said the role of the accused was a matter of investigation and it would be done by senior officers.

Medanta PR agency did not comment on the matter.