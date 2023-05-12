Tram enthusiasts in Kolkata fighting losing battle; to hold convention 

May 12, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - KOLKATA

Tram lovers in Kolkata will hold a convention on May 20 to demand restoration and modernisation of tram services in the city, even though theirs appears to be a losing battle. For, the State government shows no interest in preserving this non-polluting mode of transport.

The decline of the Kolkata tram has been steady over the decades and steep in the recent years, with the number of routes dropping from 37 in 2011 to 15 in 2017 and to just three at present.

“The convention will call for modernisation of the tram. We are not saying keep running the same old trams. The government should modernise the system, maybe hand it over to a private party and give them infrastructure support. A robust tram network can solve the biggest threat the saturated city is facing: pollution,” said Arghyadip Hatua, a member of the Calcutta Tram Users’ Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, such a brilliant idea (of trams being modernised with private support) is unlikely to take shape because of threat from autorickshaw unions which have transformed into cartels,” he said.

“Kolkata is taking the lead in zero emissions bus transport. It is already running 80 electric buses, with 1,000 more in the pipeline and more planned in the future. Metro lines have also expanded. But its inherent strength — the electric tram — is not part of the zero-emission mobility agenda. People often fail to realise that a tram project costs only 20–30% of the funding required for metro/monorail construction,” Mr. Hatua added.

Earlier this week, an NGO called PUBLIC, or People United for Better Living in Calcutta, went to the high court against levelling of tram tracks in some parts of the city. The court issued an interim order asking the State government to stop bituminisation of the tracks and not dispose of tram cars.

In the recent months, the Transport department has remained increasingly silent on the future of the iconic Kolkata tram. It had announced to revive the scenic route no. 36 (from Esplanade to Kidderpore, stopped after the destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan in May 2020) by the Durga Puja of 2022, but nothing has happened so far. At present, only three routes are operational in Kolkata: Ballygunge to Tollygunge; Esplanade to Gariahat; and Gariahat to Shyambazar.

“Unfortunately, such a brilliant idea (of trams being modernised with private support) is unlikely to take shape because of threat from autorickshaw unions which have transformed into cartels”Arghyadip HatuaMember of the Calcutta Tram Users’ Association

ADVERTISEMENT