Top cop probing Kathua case transferred

Crime Branch Inspector General of Police Syed Afadul Mujtaba, who became the face of the Kathua rape-and-murder probe, was on Tuesday transferred to a lesser significant post by the administration.

According to the government order, IGP Mujataba “is transferred and posted as managing director of the Police Housing Corporation against an available vacancy”. The State Home Department, governing all the security wings in J&K, comes directly under Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Mr. Mujtaba and his team of officers had received both bouquets and brickbats for the 13-month-long investigation into the murder-and-rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in January last year.

It was the Crime Branch investigation that resulted in the conviction of six of the seven accused, including four policemen, in the case in June this year.

Mr. Mujtaba joined the J&K Police in 1984. He served the State as top officer in capital Srinagar during challenging times such as the 2008 Amarnath row and the Shopian case.

In his recent interviews, he said that the Kathua case became a tough case “in the wake of destruction of evidence, streets protests and polarisation”.

The officer had also called for filing an appeal against the seventh accused and “enhancing the quantum of punishment for six others”.