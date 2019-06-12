Toddler pulled out dead from borewell in Punjab

After the tragic death of two-year-old Fatehveer, who did not survive his 108-hour ordeal in a borewell at Bhagwanpura village in Sangrur, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered closure of all open borewells across the State.

Capt. Amarinder has also sought reports from the Deputy Commissioners on all existing open borewells.

Fatehveer, who was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here, according to an official spokesperson, “had no pulse, no respiration and no cardiac activity, hence the child was declared brought dead”.

The Chief Minister has also asked the Disaster Management Group headed by the Chief Secretary to finalise a set of standard operating procedures to check and prevent such incidents.

Elaborating on Fatehveer’s rescue operation, Capt. Amarinder said the rescue operations were handed over to the NDRF soon after the district administration received information of the child falling into the 125-foot-deep borewell at 4.15 p.m. on June 6. The district administration extended all help to the NDRF during the rescue efforts.

Army authorities at Patiala, Sangrur and at Chandimandir Command were also immediately informed, and they monitored and guided the rescue operations.