TMC seeks action against perpetrators of attack on Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy

It was ‘meticulously planned by ruling dispensation in Tripura’

Two days after the convoy of Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee came under attack in Tripura allegedly by the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party has written a letter to the Director General of Police, urging prompt action against the perpetrators.

The party has pointed out that Mr. Banerjee was on his way to Tripureswari Temple in Agartala when “he came under violent attack from certain anti-social elements who had placed themselves on the route”.

“What was shocking was that the anti-social elements, while holding BJP flags, were carrying iron rods and sticks and other articles which were meant to cause harm to Shri Abhishek Banerjee.”

The complaint claims that the attack was “meticulously planned by the ruling dispensation in Tripura”. The TMC has demanded the registration of an FIR and an investigation resulting in the arrest of the perpetrators.

Ever since a team of representatives of the Indian-Political Action Committee were allegedly not allowed to go out of a hotel in Agartala and charged by the Tripura administration, the TMC has sent three teams to the State. It has made it clear that it has set its eyes on the 2023 Assembly polls in the northeastern State.

TMC supporters staged protests in Kolkata and other parts of the State over the alleged attack on the convoy.