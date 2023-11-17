Trinamool panchayat pradhan killed at Amdanga in West Bengal

November 17, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Kolkata

Three days after the murder of a Trinamool leader at Joynanar in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas, a gram pradhan of the ruling party was killed at Amdanga in adjoining North 24 Parganas district.

Md. Rupchand Mondal, panchayat pradhan, died late on Thursday evening after he was attacked with crude bombs at Kamdevpurhat in Amdanga. Locals, who were present at the market when the Trinamool leader was attacked, said two bombs were thrown at him when he was trying to start his motorbike. Mr. Mondal was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The family members of the Trinamool leader blamed the infighting within the party as a reason behind the murder. “Since he had become important in the party there were differences with his own party men,” Mr. Mondal’s father said. The family members also spoke about the threats issued by the local party leaders to the deceased grampradhan.

One held

Police had arrested one person and recovered crude bombs from the Kamdevpurhat area in Amdanga. The development had once again raised the spectre of political violence in the State. Four months ago, the State was on the boil over incidents of violence during panchayat polls where more than 40 persons were killed. Majority of those killed were Trinamool supporters.

According to Trinamool insiders, the violence at Amdanga and Joynagar where local Trinamool leaders were killed was a spill-over of tensions in the panchayat polls held earlier this year.

After the rural polls, factions of the Trinamool opposed to Mr. Mondal, including Amdanga MLA Rafiqul Islam, had alleged that he paid money to get the post of panchayat pradhan. The local Trinamool leader was also allegedly involved in buying and selling of land in the area.

On Thursday (November 16), three persons, including a CPI(M) leader were arrested by the police in connection with the murder of local Trinamool leader Saifuddin Laskar at Joynagar on November 13.

‘Crude bombs, a social issue’

Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, who had defected from the BJP to the Trinamool Congress in May 2022, blamed the police for the violence and said the police were unable to track the manufacturing of crude bombs in the State. “The manufacture of crude bombs has become a social issue. People have made a business out of it and bombs are selling at ₹1,000,” the MP who met the family of the slain Trinamool leader said.

The Trinamool Congress leadership blamed the BJP and the CPI(M), accusing the Opposition parties of unleashing a reign of terror in the rural belt of West Bengal in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls next year. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said the law and order situation in West Bengal was deteriorating and it was turning into “Pakistan and Afghanistan”.