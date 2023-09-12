ADVERTISEMENT

TMC MP Nussrat Jahan appears at ED office for questioning

September 12, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - Kolkata

She will be questioned and the entire process will be recorded, he said

PTI

TMC MP and actress Nussrat Jahan arrives at the ED office in Kolkata on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nussrat Jahan on Tuesday went to the city office of the Enforcement Directorate as she was summoned for questioning in a case linked to alleged duping of senior citizens by promising them flats in New Town on the eastern fringes of the city, a senior officer said.

She will be questioned and the entire process will be recorded, he said.

“We will question her about her role in the company. We have listed several questions for her. The entire process will be recorded. We will also record her statement,” the officer told PTI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED probe pertains to a group of senior citizens recently lodging a complaint accusing a real estate company of cheating by promising them flats in the New Town area.

The 33-year-old Jahan had denied allegations of being involved in any fraudulent practice and said that she had resigned from the directorship of the company in March 2017.

The TMC Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat had said she had taken a loan from the company and repaid it with interest in May 2017.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US