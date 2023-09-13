ADVERTISEMENT

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in connection with Bengal school jobs scam

September 13, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - Kolkata

The Diamond Harbour MP skipped the coordination committee meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA, scheduled on Wednesday in Delhi, as he appeared before the ED sleuths.

PTI

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee arrives in his car at the Salt Lake Enforcement Directorate office to appear for questioning in connection with the job-for-cash scam, in Kolkata, on September 13, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal, officials said.

Mr. Banerjee, the party's national general secretary, reached the ED office here around 11.30 a.m., they said.

“Mr. Banerjee has been called to provide evidence in connection with the school recruitment irregularities. Our officers are also likely to ask him a few questions in connection with the scam,” an ED official told PTI.

The Diamond Harbour MP skipped the coordination committee meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA, scheduled on Wednesday in Delhi, as he appeared before the ED sleuths.

Mr. Banerjee had on Tuesday filed a supplementary affidavit before the Calcutta High Court, claiming that a fresh summons issued to him by the ED, when his revisional application challenging earlier summons by the agency is pending, is “bad in law”.

Stating that the TMC MP has been summoned on Wednesday "to give evidence", the affidavit said Mr. Banerjee has not only challenged the entire investigation qua (in the capacity of) him, but also the previous summons issued to him by the agency, in a revisional application filed by him before the high court.

Mr. Banerjee alleged in the supplementary affidavit that the ED has "initiated and embarked upon a fishing and roving inquiry to rope in the petitioner into the domain of the alleged teacher recruitment scam".

