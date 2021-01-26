TMC MLA Prabir Ghoshal resigns from two party posts

Kolkata

Mr. Ghoshal claimed the TMC fared poorly in the Lok Sabha polls from the seat due to "infighting" within the party

Trinamool Congress MLA from Uttarpara Prabir Ghoshal on Tuesday said he has resigned from two party posts, but will continue to be a member of the assembly. Mr. Ghoshal told reporters here that he has resigned as a member of the Hooghly district committee and also quit as TMC spokesperson.

"I have been forced to take this decision as there is an an active lobby in the party that is not allowing me to do my work in my constituency. I will still continue to be MLA keeping in mind the needs of people," he said.

He also alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to defeat him in the upcoming assembly polls "if I contest again from the Uttarpara seat".

He, however, said he had no plans of deserting the TMC, which has been hit by an exodus ahead of the elections due in April-May.