TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha detained by CBI

April 17, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - Kolkata/Murshidabad

Jiban Krishna Saha was being questioned by CBI officers since April 14 in connection with the case involving alleged illegal recruitments in West Bengal government aided schools

PTI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha was on April 17 taken from his residence at Burwan in Murshidabad district by slueths from the CBI in connection with investigation into the school- jobs-for-graft scam case, an official said.

Mr. Saha, an MLA from Burwan constituency, was being questioned by CBI officers since April 14 in connection with the case involving alleged illegal recruitments in West Bengal government aided schools.

Mr. Saha was detained on Monday morning and taken away in a convoy of vehicles with CRPF security by CBI officials, the official said. It was not clear whether a formal arrest has been made.

He will be taken to the investigative agency's offices in Kolkata, other officials said.

One of two mobile mobile phones belonging to the MLA was fished out of a pond adjacent to his house on Sunday evening in the course of the CBI raid.

