TMC means ‘Tu, Main aur Corruption’: PM Modi sets target for Bengal BJP to win all 42 Lok Sabha seats

March 02, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - Krishnanagar (WB)

Referring to the incidents in Sandeshkhali PM Modi claimed that instead of supporting the "distressed mothers and sisters" of the area, the State Government sided with the accused.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in West Bengal's Krishnanagar.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling TMC over corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2 set a target for the State BJP to win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

Addressing a public rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, he alleged the TMC means 'Tu, Main aur Corruption'.

"Seeing you all gathered here in such huge numbers is giving me the confidence to say 'NDA sarkar, 400 paar'," he told the crowd at the 'Bijoy Sankalpa Sabha'.

"The TMC is synonymous with atrocities, dynasty politics and betrayal. People of West Bengal are disappointed by the way the State Government is functioning," he said.

Gathering at a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in West Bengal's Krishnanagar.

Referring to the incidents in Sandeshkhali, where women have accused TMC leaders of sexual abuse, Mr. Modi claimed that instead of supporting the "distressed mothers and sisters" of the area, the State Government sided with the accused.

"The mothers and sisters kept pleading for justice, but the TMC Government did not listen to them. They took votes in the name of 'Maa Mati Manush' but now the mothers and sisters are weeping in West Bengal. The situation in the State is such that here, the criminals decide when to get arrested," he said.

