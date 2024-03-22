ADVERTISEMENT

TMC lodges complaint against Bengal Governor for interfering in poll process

March 22, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Kolkata

Trinamool Congress reacts to Governor’s new portal ‘Log Sabha’.

PTI

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, accusing him of unlawfully meddling in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll process and trying to run a parallel office similar to the EC.

Hitting out at the Raj Bhavan occupant for launching a new portal 'Log Sabha' to listen to the grievances of voters and directly connect with them during the polls, the TMC said it not only undermines the power of the EC, but takes away its authority to address grievances, leading to unnecessary confusion among the masses.

"In such circumstances, we call upon you to restrain C.V. Ananda Bose from running a parallel electioneering system of so-called reporting of complaints and supervising the elections under the name and style of Log Sabha," the letter said.

It must be ensured that the governor is not allowed to interfere with the electioneering process and the powers and functions of the ECI, it added.

Mr. Bose had on Sunday launched a portal called 'Log Sabha' to listen to the grievances of voters and directly connect with them during the polls.

The portal allows citizens to send their communications, complaints, or suggestions directly to the governor via the dedicated email address.

